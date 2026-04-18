Thousands protest in Noida and Haryana for ₹20,000 wage
India
Thousands of factory workers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana took to the streets, demanding a ₹20,000 minimum wage and dignity at work.
The protests grew, leading authorities to respond with mass arrests and detentions across the region.
Gangeshwar Datt Sharma under house arrest
Longtime workers' rights activist Gangeshwar Datt Sharma was put under house arrest near Noida.
With over 350 people, including many women, arrested so far, these events highlight the ongoing struggle between workers pushing for fair treatment and management focused on profits.