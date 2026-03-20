Thousands stranded in Himachal after heavy snowfall
India
Heavy snowfall in mid-March buried the Atal Tunnel area in Himachal Pradesh, stranding thousands of tourists and over 1,000 vehicles.
The Manali-Lahaul highway got blocked under thick snow, with fresh layers still piling up.
Authorities warn against nonessential travel
Tourists had to wait nearly 20 hours in their cars with barely any visibility and freezing temperatures before rescue teams could reach them.
Authorities have now closed the highway and are urging everyone to avoid nonessential travel to high-altitude spots: getting stuck without food or help is a real risk right now.