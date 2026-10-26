Three Assam men arrested after IED wounds 2 in Bengaluru
India
Three men from Assam have been arrested after an improvised explosive device, or IED, exploded at a construction site on Jermaiah Road, Bengaluru, injuring two workers.
The device was hidden inside a torch battery and was meant to target the main suspect's cousin over a land dispute, but ended up hurting others instead.
Police review over 1,500 CCTV cameras
Police say Bhurhan Ahmad Burbhuiyya, 20, built the bomb and planned the attack with Sajidull Lashkar, 22.
Their plan went wrong when someone else opened the package first.
Investigators sifted through over 1,500 CCTV cameras and found that the suspects exchanged information through a WhatsApp group to coordinate.
The police are still questioning them to get the full story.