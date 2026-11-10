Three bodies found in Lucknow as police launch probe

Lucknow had a tense Tuesday after three bodies were discovered in different parts of the city, kicking off a police probe.

One body, likely a murder victim around 35 years old, was found stuffed in a sack under a culvert in Amavan forest.

Another was Subhash Chandra, 45, found dead in a Sant Nagar mango orchard.

The third person was identified as Anita Singh.