Three bodies found in Lucknow as police launch probe
Lucknow had a tense Tuesday after three bodies were discovered in different parts of the city, kicking off a police probe.
One body, likely a murder victim around 35 years old, was found stuffed in a sack under a culvert in Amavan forest.
Another was Subhash Chandra, 45, found dead in a Sant Nagar mango orchard.
The third person was identified as Anita Singh.
Subhash Chandra's family suspects murder
Forensic teams are on the case, collecting evidence and trying to identify the unknown victim.
Chandra's death looked like suicide at first, but his family suspects foul play. They think a previous dispute led to his murder and someone tried to cover it up.
Police are investigating all angles while they wait for the postmortem report on another woman, Anita Singh, who was also found dead along a roadside near Badshah Khera Nahariya under Indiranagar police station limits.