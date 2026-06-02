Three cloudbursts in J&K trap vehicles, locals rescue schoolchildren India Jun 02, 2026

Three sudden cloudbursts on Monday led to flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda districts.

The first hit Gahan, Sarthal; the resulting flash floods later triggered a landslide near Drabshalla, blocking the Kishtwar-Jammu Highway, while the third cloudburst flooded Thathri town with debris, trapping vehicles and even some schoolchildren.

Thankfully, locals jumped in to help rescue those caught up in the chaos.