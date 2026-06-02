Three cloudbursts in J&K trap vehicles, locals rescue schoolchildren
Three sudden cloudbursts on Monday led to flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda districts.
The first hit Gahan, Sarthal; the resulting flash floods later triggered a landslide near Drabshalla, blocking the Kishtwar-Jammu Highway, while the third cloudburst flooded Thathri town with debris, trapping vehicles and even some schoolchildren.
Thankfully, locals jumped in to help rescue those caught up in the chaos.
No casualties, teams clearing J&K roads
Teams from the police, the Red Cross, and the revenue department are out clearing roads and checking on affected areas.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Pawan Kotwal, there have not been any casualties or property loss so far.
Disaster management squads are staying alert as officials keep a close eye on vulnerable spots, and mobile patrols are keeping local communities updated just in case things change.