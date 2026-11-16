Three dead, 5 cows found in Jahangirabad, protesters demand demolition
Things got tense in Bhopal's Jahangirabad area on Sunday after three dead and five live cows were found inside a house.
Bajrang Dal and VHP members hit the streets, blocking a road and demanding that the property be demolished for alleged cow slaughter.
The local administration responded by sending in a bulldozer to tear down the encroached part of the house.
Bhopal police register FIR, arrest suspects
It all started when Bajrang Dal members, acting on a tip-off, discovered the cattle.
Police quickly registered an FIR and arrested several suspects, while search efforts are still ongoing for others involved.
Before demolition began, officials posted a notice at the site, showing they're taking swift action as investigations continue.