Three from Pudukkottai, including 9-year-old, killed by omnibus near Samayapuram
India
A late-night road accident near Samayapuram on the Tiruchi-Chennai highway left three people dead and seven others hurt.
The three deceased were from Pudukkottai district and traveling together to visit the Samayapuram Temple when their car was hit by an omnibus.
The victims included a nine-year-old, making the incident especially heartbreaking for their community.
Driver reversed, police rescued injured passengers
The crash happened when the driver tried to reverse after missing a junction, leading to a collision with the bus coming from behind.
Police responded quickly, rescuing those trapped and sending the injured to a private hospital.
Thankfully, no one on the bus was hurt. An investigation is underway.