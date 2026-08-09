Three Jharkhand Public Service Commission members resign amid exam protests
India
Three serving members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) recently resigned after big protests broke out over alleged irregularities and unfair practices in recent exams.
Aspirants and civil society groups have been calling out issues like favoritism and result tampering, saying the system is not fair and needs urgent changes.
Protesters demand full JPSC investigation
These resignations could finally push the JPSC to clean things up, with many protesters demanding a full investigation into what went wrong.