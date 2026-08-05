Three killed, 1 woman seriously injured in Himachal crashes

In Sirmaur, a car with three people went off the road near Dingri Sarjet; locals helped get everyone to the hospital, but sadly, Tapender Singh and Balwant Singh didn't make it. Prabha Devi is still fighting her injuries.

In Kangra, revenue official Pradeep Kumar's car was found off the Muhin-Garli link road after his family reported him missing. He was found dead at the scene.