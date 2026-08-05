Three killed, 1 woman seriously injured in Himachal crashes
India
Tough day for Himachal Pradesh: three people lost their lives and one woman sustained serious injuries after two separate car accidents on Tuesday, one in Sirmaur and another in Kangra district.
Sirmaur 2 dead, Kangra official dead
In Sirmaur, a car with three people went off the road near Dingri Sarjet; locals helped get everyone to the hospital, but sadly, Tapender Singh and Balwant Singh didn't make it. Prabha Devi is still fighting her injuries.
In Kangra, revenue official Pradeep Kumar's car was found off the Muhin-Garli link road after his family reported him missing. He was found dead at the scene.