Three killed after family boat capsizes at Bargi Dam India May 02, 2026

A family outing turned tragic near Jabalpur when a boat carrying six members capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir on April 30.

Three lives were lost: Merina, her mother, Madhu Massey, and Merina's young son, Trishan.

Just 37 minutes before, Merina had happily video-called her sister to share the fun, but later reached out in panic saying they were drowning.