Three killed after family boat capsizes at Bargi Dam
India
A family outing turned tragic near Jabalpur when a boat carrying six members capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir on April 30.
Three lives were lost: Merina, her mother, Madhu Massey, and Merina's young son, Trishan.
Just 37 minutes before, Merina had happily video-called her sister to share the fun, but later reached out in panic saying they were drowning.
Divers find Merina and son Trishan
As sudden stormy weather hit, Merina clung to Trishan while her husband Pradeep managed to get their daughter Siya to safety.
Divers later found Merina and Trishan together in a single life jacket.
Pradeep and Siya were pulled out with ropes, and Merina's father, Julius, survived.
The loss has left their loved ones deeply shaken.