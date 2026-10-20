Three killed and 3 injured on Hapur-Bulandshahr highway in Meerut
India
A serious crash on the Hapur-Bulandshahr highway in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, left three people dead and three more injured on Tuesday.
A Swift car lost control, hit a divider, and then collided with an Eeco carrying five people near Bijoli cut.
The injured were quickly taken to the hospital.
Police begin probe into Meerut crash
The victims, Mobin, 60, Mohammad Sahab, 45, and Israf, 35, were all from Jai village.
The Eeco was taking them and two children to Bazhera Kalan when the accident happened.
Anas, who was driving the Swift, got trapped but was rescued by locals; he and the two children are now getting treatment.
Police have started investigating to figure out exactly what went wrong.