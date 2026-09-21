Three men posing as police rape 17-year-old near Kalkaji Mandir
India
A 17-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men pretending to be police officers in a park near Kalkaji Mandir, Delhi, on Monday night.
She and her friend had just visited the temple when the men approached them under false pretenses.
POCSO case filed, police probe CCTV
Police got an emergency call about the incident around 8:45pm and responded quickly.
The survivor has received medical care, and investigators are checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses.
A case has been filed under the POCSO Act, with police working to track down those responsible.