Three men threaten staff at Pune pump, demand free fuel
India
Three individuals showed up at a Pune gas station, threatened the staff with sharp weapons, and demanded free fuel, claiming to be "local gang members."
This happened on May 16 at an Indian Oil pump in Kadamvakvasti.
When the employees asked for payment, things got tense and the men intimidated them further.
Kadamvakvasti pump case registered, no arrests
The gang reportedly threatened to kill the staff and left without paying after filling their tank.
The police have registered a case for criminal intimidation, unlawful acts and provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, but so far, no arrests have been made.