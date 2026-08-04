Three Narasimhapuram men drown in the Cauvery during funeral rites
India
Three men from Narasimhapuram sadly drowned in the Cauvery River near Unniyur on Tuesday while performing funeral rituals for a family member.
The victims, V Srinivasan, 64; K Suresh, 65; and his brother Arunan, 62, were at the river to say their final goodbyes to Suresh and Arunan's mother, who passed away just days earlier.
Bodies recovered as police investigate
The tragedy began when Srinivasan drowned in the water and couldn't get out. Suresh and Arunan made attempts to save him, but drowned.
All three bodies were taken out and sent to the Government Medical College Hospital here. Police are now looking into how this happened.