Three Narasimhapuram men drown in the Cauvery during funeral rites

Three men from Narasimhapuram sadly drowned in the Cauvery River near Unniyur on Tuesday while performing funeral rituals for a family member.

The victims, V Srinivasan, 64; K Suresh, 65; and his brother Arunan, 62, were at the river to say their final goodbyes to Suresh and Arunan's mother, who passed away just days earlier.