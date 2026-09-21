Three Shahjahanpur men arrested for cooking chicken on funeral pyre
India
Three men in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested after being found cooking chicken on a funeral pyre.
The incident came to light when the deceased's son returned to the cremation ground and saw them using his father's pyre flames for their ritual.
Police were subsequently informed.
Accused held amid alleged drug influence
Police said the accused were under the influence of drugs at the time.
All three are now in custody as legal proceedings begin.