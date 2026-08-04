Three suspects arrested after Meghalaya woman Durka Mukhim found dead
India
Two men were arrested in Assam after the murder of 28-year-old Durka Mukhim from Meghalaya.
She was found dead on July 31, and her stolen car was tracked to Gumrah, where police quickly caught two suspects and recovered the vehicle.
The third suspect was picked up soon after.
Three charged with murder and abduction
The accused, Dapjngkmen Paslein, Samuel Lakai, and Duniwankmen Sutnga are all from East Jaintia Hills and now face serious charges for murder and abduction.
Police from Meghalaya and Assam worked together to make the arrests.
As additional superintendent of police, Crescency Lyngdoh put it, "The prompt interception of the vehicle and detention of the suspects by Gumrah Police gave the investigation a decisive lead and enabled us to move quickly."