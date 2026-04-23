Three women held after Noida protest damages 100+ factories, vehicles
India
Three women have been placed in police custody after a workers' protest in Noida turned violent last week.
What started as a low-scale demonstration over salary hikes on April 10 quickly spiraled, leaving more than 100 factories and vehicles damaged.
Noida police hunt suspects, 69 arrested
Police are still trying to track down more suspects.
So far, seven people, four men and three women, have been arrested for allegedly instigating the protest and 62 others have been arrested for vandalism.