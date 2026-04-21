Three Yusuf Pathan family members arrested after Byculla street fight

Khalid and Umarshad Khan allegedly attacked

Things got out of hand quickly: Shoaib reportedly damaged Yusuf Khan's car and assaulted him.

Later, more family members joined in, with Khalid and Umarshad Khan allegedly attacking Khan's group using bamboo sticks and baseball bats.

Police made the arrests based on CCTV footage and witness accounts; police are still searching for a fourth accused as the investigation continues.