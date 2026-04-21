Three Yusuf Pathan family members arrested after Byculla street fight
India
Three family members of Yusuf Pathan were arrested in Mumbai after a heated street argument turned violent in Byculla.
It all started when Yusuf Khan's car hit a puddle, causing water to splash onto Shoaib Khan, allegedly leading to a confrontation.
Khalid and Umarshad Khan allegedly attacked
Things got out of hand quickly: Shoaib reportedly damaged Yusuf Khan's car and assaulted him.
Later, more family members joined in, with Khalid and Umarshad Khan allegedly attacking Khan's group using bamboo sticks and baseball bats.
Police made the arrests based on CCTV footage and witness accounts; police are still searching for a fourth accused as the investigation continues.