Thrissur government school closed after student bitten by stray dog
India
A government school in Thrissur, Kerala, had to close its doors on Monday when a student was bitten by a stray dog while on the way to school.
Headmistress Sheeja CP said the decision was made to keep everyone safe, especially since the dog and her puppies had taken over the mini auditorium and weren't letting anyone in.
Siny Prasad pledges to catch dog
Parents and locals are pretty concerned, as stray dogs have been spotted near the school before.
Local officials say teams are out trying to catch the mother dog, with Panchayat President Siny Prasad promising, "We will ensure that the dog is caught today itself and that the school premises are made safe for students."
The school has assured families that steps are being taken so students can return safely.