Thrissur Pooram fireworks explosion on April 21 killed 16 people
India
A fireworks explosion in Thrissur, Kerala, killed 16 people on April 21.
The blast happened at a unit run by licensed Satheesh, 46, who was preparing for the famous Pooram festival, an event known for its massive firework battles between temple teams.
This is one of the worst accidents of its kind in the state.
Operator's family faces hardship, probe ongoing
Satheesh's family now faces financial hardship, as they relied on his work with fireworks, a risky tradition that's both a job and a cultural legacy.
Authorities are investigating possible safety violations at the site.
The tragedy has once again raised tough questions about festival safety rules and how well they're enforced, even as the government promises compensation to affected families.