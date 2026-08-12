Throwback clip resurfaces as IPS Rahul Bansal mentions ₹500 bribe
A throwback mock interview of IPS officer Rahul Bansal is making waves online.
In the clip, recorded during his exam prep days, Bansal talks openly about corruption and even mentions paying a ₹500 bribe for his brother's birth certificate.
The timing is striking: this video is being widely shared just as Bansal faces fresh allegations of accepting a ₹1 crore bribe to settle a cyber fraud case.
Court seeks ATR on 1cr bribe
Bansal, along with an assistant sub-inspector and a constable, has been accused of taking the huge bribe in two installments via hawala in May 2026 while serving as city superintendent of police.
Digital evidence like WhatsApp chats and call recordings has reportedly been submitted to back up these claims.
Now, the court has sought an Action Taken Report from the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police and the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.