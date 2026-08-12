Throwback clip resurfaces as IPS Rahul Bansal mentions ₹500 bribe

Bansal, along with an assistant sub-inspector and a constable, has been accused of taking the huge bribe in two installments via hawala in May 2026 while serving as city superintendent of police.

Digital evidence like WhatsApp chats and call recordings has reportedly been submitted to back up these claims.

Now, the court has sought an Action Taken Report from the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police and the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.