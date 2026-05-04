Thunderstorm and strong winds diverted 29 flights at Delhi airport

Most diverted planes returned by morning

To manage the chaos, arrivals were limited for a while as staff focused on helping diverted flights return.

By morning, most planes were back in Delhi or on their way from places like Lucknow and Jaipur.

Even though things calmed down in the morning, departures still faced delays of up to 49 minutes because the weather warning was extended until 8.30am Monday morning.

Just another reminder of how unpredictable travel can be.