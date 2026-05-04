Thunderstorm and strong winds diverted 29 flights at Delhi airport
India
A sudden thunderstorm and strong winds shook things up at Delhi Airport on Sunday night, leading to 29 flights being diverted and several missed landings.
Operations had to switch up quickly after an aerodrome warning was issued, with pilots facing tough conditions and some planes forced to circle or head elsewhere.
Most diverted planes returned by morning
To manage the chaos, arrivals were limited for a while as staff focused on helping diverted flights return.
By morning, most planes were back in Delhi or on their way from places like Lucknow and Jaipur.
Even though things calmed down in the morning, departures still faced delays of up to 49 minutes because the weather warning was extended until 8.30am Monday morning.
Just another reminder of how unpredictable travel can be.