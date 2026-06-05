Thunderstorms bring heavy rain and sharp temperature drop across Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR finally got a break from the intense heat on Thursday as thunderstorms and heavy rain swept through the city.
The IMD bumped up its alert to orange around 7pm and temperatures dropped sharply, from a scorching 40.5 Celsius overall down by as much as 19 Celsius in some spots within hours.
Delhi AQI worsens to 164
Ayanagar saw the heaviest rain (27.6mm) and the biggest temperature drop, 19 Celsius, landing at 22.7 Celsius.
Other areas like Dadri, Mayur Vihar, and Pushp Vihar also cooled off by over 14 Celsius.
Safdarjung's temperature fell from 40 Celsius to 31 Celsius.
Despite all this rain, Delhi's air quality actually worsened (AQI went from 143 to 164).
More storms are expected through Saturday, but get ready: temperatures could bounce back up to around 40 to 42 Celsius by June 9.