Thunderstorms bring heavy rain and sharp temperature drop across Delhi-NCR

Delhi AQI worsens to 164

Ayanagar saw the heaviest rain (27.6mm) and the biggest temperature drop, 19 Celsius, landing at 22.7 Celsius.

Other areas like Dadri, Mayur Vihar, and Pushp Vihar also cooled off by over 14 Celsius.

Safdarjung's temperature fell from 40 Celsius to 31 Celsius.

Despite all this rain, Delhi's air quality actually worsened (AQI went from 143 to 164).

More storms are expected through Saturday, but get ready: temperatures could bounce back up to around 40 to 42 Celsius by June 9.