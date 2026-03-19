Thunderstorms, rain in Delhi; yellow alert issued
India
Delhi is under a yellow alert as rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds hit the city thanks to an active western disturbance.
The Indian Meteorological Department says this wet, windy weather will stick around until March 20.
Weather expert Mahesh Palawat mentioned things could get worse on March 20 as the system strengthens over neighboring regions.
Flight disruptions expected at Delhi airport
If you're flying in or out of Delhi, brace yourself: Indira Gandhi International Airport saw major disruptions on March 18, with 22 flights diverted due to the bad weather.
Both IndiGo and Air India warned that operations may be impacted; IndiGo specifically advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline's website or app before heading out.