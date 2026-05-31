Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos visit Jaisalmer amid security ramp up India May 31, 2026

Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos, arrived in Jaisalmer for a private visit on Sunday.

They flew in from Delhi and got a warm welcome from local officials.

The city's security has been ramped up, with extra police, Indian agencies, and the US Secret Service making sure everything runs smoothly.