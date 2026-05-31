Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos visit Jaisalmer amid security ramp up
India
Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos, arrived in Jaisalmer for a private visit on Sunday.
They flew in from Delhi and got a warm welcome from local officials.
The city's security has been ramped up, with extra police, Indian agencies, and the US Secret Service making sure everything runs smoothly.
Sam Road hotel stay, sightseeing planned
The couple is staying at a hotel on Sam Road, where their comfort and safety are a top priority.
Their plans include checking out Jaisalmer's iconic sights such as Sonar Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, and Gadisar Lake before heading back to Delhi on Monday.