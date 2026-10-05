TIL healthcare boiler explosion kills 5, 50L compensation per family
A tragic boiler explosion at TIL Healthcare in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, on October 3 left five workers dead and one injured.
The state government and company officials have stepped in to help: each family will receive ₹50 lakh compensation from TIL Healthcare within two days, according to District Collector S Venkateswar.
Andhra Pradesh pledges rehabilitation and jobs
The Andhra Pradesh government has also promised full support, including rehabilitation and jobs for the victims' families.
Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu called for stricter safety checks in all factories to prevent this from happening again.
Sri City's Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy added that the company will cover educational expenses for the deceased workers' children and offer jobs to eligible family members.