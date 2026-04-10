Tilak Nagar road rage: motorcyclists attack Abhinav Arora's family car
India
A road rage incident in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Thursday night around 10pm left child influencer Abhinav Arora's family shaken after their car was attacked by a group of motorcyclists.
The trouble started when Abhinav's father accidentally brushed past a bike while driving through the area, leading to an argument and the mob smashing their car windows and hood with a metal bracelet.
Abhinav Arora urges unity, 3 detained
Thankfully, no one was hurt and Abhinav wasn't in the car at the time.
Police quickly detained three people and are checking CCTV footage for more details.
Afterward, Abhinav posted about the incident on Instagram, urging unity and making it clear that there was no communal angle, something police also confirmed while warning against spreading rumors.