Tina Dabi trends after Republic Day salute mix-up
India
IAS officer Tina Dabi is all over social media after a Republic Day video from Barmer went viral.
In the clip, she accidentally faced the wrong way while saluting the flag but quickly corrected herself when prompted by another officer.
What's everyone saying?
People online are split—some are calling it a big protocol slip, especially given her high-profile role, while others say mistakes happen and praised how smoothly she fixed it.
Dabi herself said it was just a moment of confusion during a packed event and that she sorted it out right away.
Most officials agree it was no big deal and the ceremony carried on just fine.