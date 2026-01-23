Tinder killer to marry another life-sentenced murderer after getting parole 

In a bizarre turn of events, two high-profile murder convicts are set to marry in Rajasthan 's Alwar after they were granted 15-day emergency paroles by the high court for their wedding. The couple, Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad, are both serving life terms in two separate cases. Seth is serving life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of Dushyant Sharma, whom she met on dating app Tinder . She committed the crime with her lover, Dikshant Kamra, and another accomplice, Lakshya Walia.

Crime details Seth's chilling murder case and Prasad's violent past Seth had lured Sharma to a rented flat in Bajaj Nagar, demanded a ₹10 lakh ransom from his father. The plan was to allegedly pay off her lover's debt with the ransom. However, Sharma's family could only arrange ₹3 lakh. Seth then took Sharma's debit card and withdrew ₹20,000. To avoid arrest, the trio murdered Sharma and disposed of the body in a suitcase but not before mutilating the body. In 2023, a court sentenced the three to life imprisonment.

Case 'Dushyant, he lied to me that he was very rich' In an interview, Seth, showing no remorse, talked about blackmailing thousands of men before meeting Sharma. "I used to go to the men and take money, after that I went out telling them that I had to pay the driver and made off with their money," she said. "When I met Dushyant, he lied to me that he was very rich. We kidnapped him and asked for the ransom. But later, we realized that he didn't have anything," she said.

Advertisement

Parole granted Court grants parole for wedding, sparks controversy Prasad, on the other hand, is serving life for killing his girlfriend Santosh Sharma's husband, her three children, and a nephew in 2017. He conspired with Santosh to murder her family. On January 7, the Rajasthan High Court ordered the parole committee to decide on their applications within seven days. Their counsel Vishram Prajapat said, "Acting on the court's order, the committee cleared their release, allowing the pair to step out of prison on Wednesday."

Advertisement

Process defense Prison officials defend parole process amid controversy However, this decision has been met with opposition from victim families. Sandeep Loharia, lawyer for Sharma's family, said they will challenge the parole order in court, as they weren't informed about it beforehand. Despite the controversy, prison officials have defended their decision to grant parole. They said that under the open-air camp system, a six-member committee evaluates eligibility for parole and rehabilitation.