Tipu Sultan portrait in Malegaon municipal office sparks row
India
A new portrait of Tipu Sultan at Malegaon's municipal office set off a heated debate.
Deputy Mayor Nihal Ahmed unveiled it, but some Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) members protested and demanded it be taken down within a day.
The portrait was removed after threats of agitation, though Ahmed says she'll reinstall it once renovations finish.
Controversy highlights deeper issues
This isn't just about a picture—it's reignited old arguments about Tipu Sultan's legacy.
Some leaders called the display disrespectful or accused Sultan of being anti-Hindu, while others see him as a symbol of resistance against British rule.
The controversy has also sparked fresh debates about how history is remembered and who gets to decide which figures are honored in public spaces.