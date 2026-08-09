Tiranga Yatras across UP, Haryana, West Bengal mark Independence Day
This Sunday, cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and West Bengal were buzzing with Tiranga Yatras, flag marches where people of all ages came together to celebrate India's 80th Independence Day.
The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, started in 2022, is all about honoring freedom fighters and seeing the Tricolor everywhere you look.
West Bengal announces 7 million flags
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, encouraging everyone to fly the flag with pride.
In West Bengal, Minister Dilip Ghosh joined a Kharagpur rally, and the West Bengal government announced that 7 million flags will be handed out statewide.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini kicked off a half marathon, tying fitness and anti-drug messages into the celebrations.
Expect more flag-filled events across India this week!