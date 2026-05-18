Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu delivery workers struggle after ₹3 fuel hike
India
Food delivery workers in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, are struggling after a recent ₹3-per-liter hike pushed gasoline to ₹103 to ₹105 and diesel to ₹95 to ₹97.
Since they rely on their bikes for work, these higher fuel costs are making it even tougher to get by.
Workers ask platforms ₹50 per kilometer
Delivery apps pay a fuel allowance of ₹20 per kilometer (plus ₹6 for longer trips), but many orders go way beyond that, so workers end up paying extra from their own pockets.
With weekly earnings of just ₹11,000 to ₹12,000 and nearly one-half going toward fuel, many are left with too little for family needs or loan repayments.
That's why workers are now asking platforms to raise the allowance to ₹50 per kilometer so they can keep up with rising expenses.