Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu delivery workers struggle after ₹3 fuel hike

Workers ask platforms ₹50 per kilometer

Delivery apps pay a fuel allowance of ₹20 per kilometer (plus ₹6 for longer trips), but many orders go way beyond that, so workers end up paying extra from their own pockets.

With weekly earnings of just ₹11,000 to ₹12,000 and nearly one-half going toward fuel, many are left with too little for family needs or loan repayments.

That's why workers are now asking platforms to raise the allowance to ₹50 per kilometer so they can keep up with rising expenses.