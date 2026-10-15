Tirumala faces 90 days of water as TTD prioritizes pilgrims
India
Tirumala is running low on water: current reserves might last just 90 days, thanks to weak rainfall and El Nino.
To stretch what's left, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has tightened water use, cutting supply to hotels and businesses so pilgrims get first priority.
Northeast monsoon may refill supplies
Tirumala mainly gets its daily water from Kalyani Dam, with about 30 lakh gallons, while Papavinasanam and Gogarbham dams contribute about 15 lakh gallons each.
Other sources are already dry, so officials are hopeful the northeast monsoon (October-to-early-December) will refill supplies.
If that doesn't happen, TTD may pump in Telugu Ganga waters, a backup plan they've used before to get through tough times.