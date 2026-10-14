Tirumala hundi collections fall to 2.92cr as 3.4L laddus sold
India
Tirumala temple saw its donation box (hundi) collections fall to ₹2.92 crore on the first day of Navaratri Brahmotsavams, with about 83,322 devotees visiting, much lower than usual for festival time.
Even so, the temple sold around 3.4 lakh laddus that day, showing people's love for the iconic sweet hasn't faded.
Dussehra brings devotees to AP temples
While Tirumala had fewer visitors, other temples in Andhra Pradesh like Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada and Srisailam's Sri Brahmarambika Malleswara Swamy saw an increase in devotees thanks to Dussehra holidays.
Looks like festive energy shifted to different hotspots this year!