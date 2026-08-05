Tirumala Temple records 24.52L visitors in July, hundi collects ₹140.28cr
India
Tirumala Venkateswara Temple had another packed month, drawing 24.52 lakh visitors in July.
The temple's donation box (Hundi) collected ₹140.28 crore, almost matching its August 2022 record.
This surge pushed TTD's total for the year so far to ₹861 crore.
Devotees buy 4.43L laddus, 10.58L tonsures
Devotees' enthusiasm was clear: over four lakh of the famous laddus were sold on several days, with single-day highs of 4.25 and 4.43 lakh on July 8 and 15.
Plus, around 10.58 lakh people took part in tonsure rituals last month, showing just how strong the connection is for many who visit Tirupati.