Tirumala temple will be closed on March 3, 2026 for lunar eclipse
India
Heads up if you're planning a visit—Tirumala's Lord Venkateswara temple will be closed on March 3, 2026 for over 10 hours because of a lunar eclipse.
Doors shut at 9:00am and will only reopen at 7:30pm after special cleansing rituals.
Regular darshan picks up again from 8:30pm.
All special darshans and services canceled
TTD has called off all Arjitha Sevas, VIP break darshans, and even the ₹300 special entry tickets for the day.
This also means no Srivani darshan or priority access for infants, seniors, differently-abled visitors, donors, or NRIs.
If you were planning to go on March 3, 2026, it's best to reschedule!