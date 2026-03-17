Tirunelveli announces local holiday for 'Panguni Uthiram' on April 1

More about the festival and its significance

This festival is a big deal for Tamil Hindus: it marks the divine weddings of deities like Shiva-Parvati and Rama-Sita, and includes colorful rituals at places like Nellaiyappar Temple.

The timing is set by the Uthiram nakshatra (star), which runs from 10:52 on March 31, 2026 to 11:49 on April 1, 2026.

For many locals, it's not just a day off but a chance to take part in traditions that bring the whole community together.