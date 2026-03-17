Tirunelveli announces local holiday for 'Panguni Uthiram' on April 1
India
Heads up, Tirunelveli! The district has announced a local holiday on April 1, 2026, to celebrate the Panguni Uthiram festival.
Schools, government offices, and certain government-aided organizations will be closed so people can join in the festivities at local temples, though essential services will still run as usual.
More about the festival and its significance
This festival is a big deal for Tamil Hindus: it marks the divine weddings of deities like Shiva-Parvati and Rama-Sita, and includes colorful rituals at places like Nellaiyappar Temple.
The timing is set by the Uthiram nakshatra (star), which runs from 10:52 on March 31, 2026 to 11:49 on April 1, 2026.
For many locals, it's not just a day off but a chance to take part in traditions that bring the whole community together.