Tirupati laddu scam: SC allows state probe into administrative lapses
The Supreme Court has given the green light for Andhra Pradesh's one-member committee to investigate how things went wrong behind the scenes in the Tirumala laddu adulteration scandal.
The court made it clear this state panel will only check administrative lapses and won't interfere with the criminal probe by the CBI-led SIT, which has completed its investigation and filed charge-sheets.
How fake ghee made its way to temple
For years, a cartel supplied massive amounts of fake ghee—worth ₹250 crore—for making laddus at Tirupati temple, even after labs confirmed adulteration earlier.
Despite this, supplies kept coming due to poor quality checks by temple authorities.
Now, while 36 people face criminal charges, this new state probe aims to fix what allowed such a big scam to slip through in the first place—so future devotees don't have to worry about what's in their prasadam.