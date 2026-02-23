Tirupati laddu scam: SC allows state probe into administrative lapses

How fake ghee made its way to temple

For years, a cartel supplied massive amounts of fake ghee—worth ₹250 crore—for making laddus at Tirupati temple, even after labs confirmed adulteration earlier.

Despite this, supplies kept coming due to poor quality checks by temple authorities.

Now, while 36 people face criminal charges, this new state probe aims to fix what allowed such a big scam to slip through in the first place—so future devotees don't have to worry about what's in their prasadam.