Tirurangadi Public Health Inspector Sreeji tried flushing ₹10,000 bribe
India
The Public Health Inspector of Tirurangadi Municipality in Malappuram landed in trouble after trying (and failing) to flush away evidence of a bribe.
Sreeji, the official, took ₹10,000 from an expatriate woman hoping to get a municipal license for her hotel and juice stall.
She tipped off the Vigilance team, who set up a sting and had her hand over the cash at his rented home.
Toilet dismantled, ₹10,000 recovered, Sreeji arrested
When officers showed up, Sreeji panicked and sent the money down the toilet.
Later, he admitted what he'd done, so officials actually dismantled his toilet and used high-pressure water to recover the bribe money from the pipe.
Sreeji was taken into custody, a reminder that even creative cover-ups don't always work out.