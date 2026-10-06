Tirurangadi Public Health Inspector Sreeji tried flushing ₹10,000 bribe

The Public Health Inspector of Tirurangadi Municipality in Malappuram landed in trouble after trying (and failing) to flush away evidence of a bribe.

Sreeji, the official, took ₹10,000 from an expatriate woman hoping to get a municipal license for her hotel and juice stall.

She tipped off the Vigilance team, who set up a sting and had her hand over the cash at his rented home.