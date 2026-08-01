TISS postpones convocation; CJI was to be chief guest
What's the story
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has postponed its 86th annual convocation, which was scheduled for August 2. The decision was announced via an email sent to graduating students shortly after midnight on Thursday. The institute cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the last-minute change, just two days before the event.
Dignitaries present
Security concerns over 'Cockroach Janta Party' movement
The event was to be graced by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest and Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Ravindra Ghuge, as the guest of honor.
However, institute officials and student representatives said security concerns over possible protests on campus led to this decision.
The administration feared that protests related to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement could disrupt the event.
Official statement
Students, families left frustrated
In a statement, the TISS administration said they decided to postpone the ceremony as it could not be held in a "conducive environment."
They added that proceeding with the event could have affected the well-being of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, and guests.
According to NDTV, the decision has left graduating students and their families frustrated, as many had already made travel arrangements for attending relatives.
Financial support
Financial assistance to students
The institute has acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the last-minute cancellation and said that requests for financial assistance would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
TISS also assured students that a revised date for the ceremony will be announced soon.
Provisional certificates will be issued to those who need them immediately, ensuring that academic requirements are met despite this unexpected delay.