TISS students' bail rejected over Umar Khalid, Sharjeel release slogans
What's the story
A Mumbai Sessions Court has denied anticipatory bail to two Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) students, a 32-year-old resident of Govandi and a 23-year-old resident of Deonar. The students were accused of raising slogans demanding the release of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam during a gathering on campus last year. The court's decision was delivered by Judge VB Bohra who noted that the accused, being students, should "respect the law of the land."
Gathering details
Students gathered without permission on campus, says prosecution
The incident in question took place on October 12, 2025, at a TISS gathering to pay tribute to G N Saibaba.
The police FIR stated that 10-12 students gathered near a hostel without permission from the institute administration.
Slogans like "Umar Khalid ko riha karo" and "Sharjeel Imam ko riha karo" were raised during this gathering.
Court's findings
Paying homage was not illegal, but activities went beyond this
The prosecution claimed that the gathering was more than just a tribute to Saibaba.
They alleged students displayed Saibaba's photos, lit candles, recited his poems, and held placards saying "Rest in Power (since 1967-forever)."
The court noted that while paying homage to Saibaba, who was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in 2024, wasn't illegal, the activities at the gathering went beyond this.
"It was not the platform for raising such slogans," the court observed.
Investigation findings
Maoist literature found on accused students' devices
During the investigation, police seized electronic devices from the accused students. The prosecution claimed that Maoist literature was found on these devices.
The judge observed that this material indicated a possible Maoist influence on the accused and could have been an attempt to sway other TISS students.
The court said that merely downloading such publications isn't necessarily an offense but the material nevertheless had to be examined in the context of the other allegations against the accused.
Custodial interrogation
Custodial interrogation necessary to understand students' intentions, says court
The court stressed the need for custodial interrogation of the two students, particularly to understand their intentions behind raising slogans for Khalid and Imam's release.
The judge also pointed out that the accused allegedly did not fully cooperate with investigators on certain material aspects of the probe.
The Govandi student was said to be associated with the Progressive Student Forum, which allegedly campaigned against TISS administration and pressured the complainant through social media.
Proceedings delay
Delays in criminal proceedings can happen, says court
The court also addressed the delay in criminal proceedings, noting that such delays can happen due to various reasons.
The judge himself took over nine months to pass orders on these anticipatory bail applications.
While using "Rest in Power" on campus without permission isn't a crime by itself, the court said the circumstances of the gathering and recovered material raised questions about students' intentions.