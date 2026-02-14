TMC worker goes missing, found dead after locals block road
India
Naseer Ali, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, went missing after a mysterious phone call—five days later, his dismembered body was found scattered across canals in Baduria, West Bengal.
The discovery followed locals' outrage over the slow police response; they blocked roads and demanded answers after finding Ali's abandoned motorcycle the day after he vanished.
Suspects arrested, investigation ongoing
Police have arrested two suspects—a local booth officer and another man—but are still piecing together why this happened.
Investigators think an alleged affair involving Ali's wife might be connected.
The case has drawn major attention locally, with people demanding justice and quicker action from authorities.