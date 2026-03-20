TN: 8, including 2 children, pregnant woman, die in accident
India
On Friday morning, March 20, 2026, a TNSTC bus carrying over 40 people veered off its lane and collided head-on with a tempo traveler near Ariyanoor-Uthamasolapuram on the Salem-Coimbatore highway.
Eight people died in the crash, including two young children and a pregnant woman.
A two-wheeler was also hit in the chaos.
Driver fled; investigation ongoing
Four victims died instantly; others were rushed to hospitals, with two still critical.
The bus driver fled but has since been arrested, and police are checking CCTV footage to figure out if speeding or mechanical failure caused the accident.
Officials inspected the site, which saw traffic delays for over an hour.
The investigation is ongoing as families and survivors try to cope with this tragedy.