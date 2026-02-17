TN: Farmers unhappy with interim agriculture budget, call it 'rehashed'
Tamil Nadu's 2026-27 interim Agriculture Budget, presented by Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, hasn't landed well with Delta farmers.
Leaders like P.R. Pandian and V Rajaram called it a repeat of old schemes, pointing out there's no new funding for key needs like check dams or reservoir desilting.
Farmers expected better paddy prices, cultivation subsidies
Farmers say the budget skipped over big promises—like loan waivers from the DMK's 2021 manifesto, better paddy prices (₹3,100 per quintal), and extra incentives.
They were also hoping for pensions and more cultivation subsidies but didn't see those included either.