TN government employees can now avail 365 days maternity leave
India
Big update: Married women government employees in Tamil Nadu may be granted up to 365 days of maternity leave for a third pregnancy, especially if their first delivery was twins;
full pay for women with two or more surviving children is limited to 12 weeks.
Before this, the rule only allowed two weeks off in similar cases.
Madras HC's recent order on women's rights
This move follows a recent Madras High Court order, which called out officials for denying leave and not following legal precedents.
The court said women's rights, including the right to reproductive choices, shouldn't be blocked by outdated rules.
Now, with this change, women get better support at work and more freedom over family planning.