TN interim budget 2026-27: Farmer support schemes to keep going strong

Other highlights of the budget

There's money set aside for organic farming (₹400 crore), free electricity for farmers (₹5,157 crore), and new food parks in Theni, Dindivanam, and Manapparai.

The state is also adding 3,000 solar pumps and investing ₹150 crore in machinery to help with labor shortages.

Plus, a fresh Agroforestry Policy aims to make it easier to grow valuable trees like teak and sandalwood.