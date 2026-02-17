TN interim budget 2026-27: Farmer support schemes to keep going strong
Tamil Nadu just rolled out its Interim Agriculture Budget for 2026-27, bumping up spending to ₹47,248 crore—more than last year.
The government says farmer support schemes will keep going strong, and the focus is on making agriculture more productive and future-ready.
Other highlights of the budget
There's money set aside for organic farming (₹400 crore), free electricity for farmers (₹5,157 crore), and new food parks in Theni, Dindivanam, and Manapparai.
The state is also adding 3,000 solar pumps and investing ₹150 crore in machinery to help with labor shortages.
Plus, a fresh Agroforestry Policy aims to make it easier to grow valuable trees like teak and sandalwood.
Why this matters
This budget isn't just about bigger numbers—it's about helping farmers adapt with better tech, eco-friendly practices, and increasing production and productivity.
For anyone interested in how states are modernizing agriculture and supporting farmer welfare, this is a solid example of big plans in action.