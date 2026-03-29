Toddler Julius seriously injured in Midlothian Texas pit bull attack
India
A toddler named Julius was seriously injured when his family's pit bull mix unexpectedly attacked him at home in Midlothian, Texas, on March 22.
His mother, Kelsey Marie Welch, managed to pull the dog away, even after it bit her too, and got help.
Airlifted Julius underwent 9 hour surgery
Julius was airlifted to a children's hospital in Fort Worth, where he underwent a nine-hour surgery and needed a blood transfusion. He is now recovering.
To help with medical bills, a family friend started a GoFundMe campaign.
The dog was put down after the incident, and police said no charges have been filed.