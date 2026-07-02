Capgemini shuts Bengaluru daycare after toddlers forced into washing machines
What's the story
Capgemini has announced the temporary closure of a daycare facility in Bengaluru following reports of alleged abuse of toddlers at its HAL campus. Reports say that toddlers aged two to three were subjected to cruel punishments by five women caregivers. The alleged abuses included forcing children into front-loading washing machines and spraying water into their mouths with toilet jet sprays.
Investigation underway
Disturbing videos of alleged abuse go viral
The alleged abuse was exposed after internal video footage went viral on social media. The videos showed children being locked in dark bathrooms and forced to sit on Western-style toilets for long periods. The films also show caretakers threatening toddlers aged two to three years when they cried or caused a disturbance. The toddlers are the children of employees working at the technology campus.
Company statement
Capgemini temporarily closes daycare facility
In response to the shocking revelations, a case was registered against the five caregivers under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Reacting to the incident, Capgemini said that it is fully cooperating with authorities to establish facts surrounding this incident. "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families...As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility," the company said in a statement.
Activist response
Child rights activists demand stricter regulations
The incident has sparked outrage among parents and raised concerns about safety standards at corporate daycare centers. Child rights activists are now demanding stricter regulations, including real-time CCTV access for parents and regular surprise inspections by child welfare authorities. An FIR was filed on June 29 at HAL police station after a complaint from district child protection unit officer Tilakesh Kumar, who received WhatsApp videos showing the abuse. The caregivers have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu.