Capgemini shuts Bengaluru daycare after toddlers forced into washing machines 

Company statement

Capgemini temporarily closes daycare facility

In response to the shocking revelations, a case was registered against the five caregivers under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Reacting to the incident, Capgemini said that it is fully cooperating with authorities to establish facts surrounding this incident. "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families...As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility," the company said in a statement.