Toll charges slashed for highway expansion

Good news if you're hitting the highways: the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) wants to cut tolls in half on two-lane national highways while they're being expanded to four lanes. This aims to make things fairer for drivers stuck with narrower roads and construction hassles. The new rate—down from 60% to just 30% of the usual toll—still needs finance ministry approval.

Lower tolls for specific stretches The lower toll will only apply while two-lane highways are being widened.

For bigger projects (like turning four lanes into six or eight), tolls can't go higher than 75% during construction.

This move addresses concerns raised by courts about charging full price when roads are under repair and less usable.

Government upgrading 25,000km of highways There's also a rule that slashes tolls up to 50% on stretches with bridges, tunnels, or flyovers—so you'll pay less on those tricky bits too.

All this is part of a massive push: the government plans to upgrade 25,000km of two-lane highways in just two years, investing ₹10 lakh crore.