Tolls at around 60 Tamil Nadu plazas rose May 23 India May 25, 2026

Toll rates at around 60 plazas in Tamil Nadu just went up, starting May 23, 2026.

The hike is about 2.5% to 2.7%, tied to the Wholesale Price Index.

For most private vehicles, single-trip prices stay the same, but return trips now cost ₹5 more at several spots.

If you drive a commercial vehicle or live near a toll plaza, expect to pay ₹10-15 extra per trip and ₹350 for a monthly pass.