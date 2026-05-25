Tolls at around 60 Tamil Nadu plazas rose May 23
Toll rates at around 60 plazas in Tamil Nadu just went up, starting May 23, 2026.
The hike is about 2.5% to 2.7%, tied to the Wholesale Price Index.
For most private vehicles, single-trip prices stay the same, but return trips now cost ₹5 more at several spots.
If you drive a commercial vehicle or live near a toll plaza, expect to pay ₹10-15 extra per trip and ₹350 for a monthly pass.
Round trips up to ₹100 pricier
Major highways like Chennai-Trichy and Coimbatore-Salem are affected, making round trips between big cities up to ₹100 pricier.
People living within 20km of these plazas are also seeing higher monthly costs.
Freight operators aren't thrilled: some say it's tough on logistics and question why tolls keep rising even after project costs are covered.
NHAI says the hike is needed to keep highways in good shape and matches inflation trends.